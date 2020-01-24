|
With deepest sorrow we announce that David William Reeves age 9 our most beloved son, grandson, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly from a traffic accident on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Those who knew David, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. David was the kindest, most loving, and gentle young man anyone could hope to meet. He was an ambassador for fairness and had a gift for empathy toward others.
David loved camping with his family, singing, fishing, going to the lake, and spending time with his very large extended family. Since the time David was just a little bean he would sit with his dad and watch the Seahawks and the Seattle Mariners his favorite teams. David loved his community, especially the Harrison Wildcats and was proud to be a part of them. He could move you and win your heart with his infectious smile and quick wits. Most importantly, David loved our Lord Jesus Christ, his church, and God.
David will be missed everyday by his Father, Warren, his Mother, Kristi, brothers Logan and Elijah, Sister Sara, his grandparents Richard and Toni his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many great friends.
David is now with our Lord and Savior and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.
David's favorite scripture verse John 3:16
"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."
A gathering to celebrate the life of David with family, friends, and the community will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Harrison school, Harrison Montana. If you have any Harrison Wildcat gear please wear it as David would love the school spirit. If you do not, that's ok too. Come as you are, this is not a black suit and tie kind of event.
We LOVE and MISS you so much Son
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020