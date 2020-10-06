Born September 7, 1937 in Bozeman ,Mt to Paul and Elma Biering, Dean passed on July 24, 2020 at the home of his son Lance. He graduated from Manhattan High School (Mt) in 1955 and soon after joined the Navy, moved back to Bozeman after the Navy with wife Carol and his 2 sons. Alaska had always been a dream of his and in 1983 made the move to Anchorage. Hunting, fishing, camping and getting outdoorswith his two boys were important parts of his lifeand in 1998 the family purchased land on Klutina lake and began the journey of building a remote cabin. Dean was preceded in death by his parents and brother Paul. He leaves behind his sister Greta, sons Troy (Sue) and Lance (Jenny)Grandchildren Jessica, Matthew, Emily and Mark and great grandson Cooper, No services are planned



