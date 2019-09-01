|
We mourn the loss of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend, but we celebrate his new life with his Lord and Savior.
Dean Lindemulder was born in Bozeman, MT on November 30, 1954, to Herman Lindemulder and Esther Molendyk Lindemulder.
Dean attended Manhattan Christian School for a time, graduating from Manhattan High School in 1973. He enlisted in the Montana National Guard in 1974. His training and schooling took him to South Carolina, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia. He served with the Det. 1 HHT 163d AC and A-1-189th AVN; all helicopter aviation.
He was working for Long's Tire when he met and married Marilyn Barkhuff in 1978. Dean and Marilyn had two sons, Jason and Christopher.
Dean played Little League baseball and went on to play men's softball for several years. He also bowled on a men's league and on a mixed doubles league with his wife, parents, sister, and her husband. He enjoyed golfing with his father.
Through his wife and sons, Dean learned to like and appreciate the peacefulness of camping by a stream or lake. He followed his son's sports-cheering, encouraging, and doing some sideline coaching.
Dean was a member of the Manhattan Jaycees and helped with several civic projects. He was a lifelong member of the Bozeman Christian Reformed Church, serving as deacon and as an elder. He sang in the choir and in several music ministries. He always felt honored when asked to sing for a funeral.
He spent 25 years working for John Deere/Gallatin Equipment and the last 15 years for Belgrade New Holland. He made lasting friends throughout his ag-based career.
Dean loved his family, his friends, his church family, and his work family. He adored his granddaughters, following their singing and sports activities as much as his work allowed.
Dean retired from the National Guard after twenty years and was looking forward to his work retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Barkhuff Lindemulder; son, Jason Lindemulder, and his daughters, Hailee, Alexis and Chloe, all of Bozeman; son, Christopher Lindemulder of Bozeman; sister, Dianne Sinnema and her family of Arizona; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; his step-brothers, Bill (Joan) Alberda and Keith (AnnLynn) Alberda, and their families; step-sisters, Carolyn Coon, Barb Van Edmond, and Shirley (Lee) VanDyke of Churchill, and their families; and daughter-in-law, Rozelyn Bohrman Lindemulder Claypool of Ennis. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Herman and Esther Molendyk Lindemulder; stepmother, Wilma Alberda Lindemulder; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a nephew.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 7 at Bozeman Christian Reformed Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a benevolent fund set up for Dean at Bozeman Christian Reformed Church, 324 N 5th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715; or a .
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019