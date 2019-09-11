|
|
Dean Willmer Mann, 81, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Bozeman. He was born on April 19, 1938 to Arthur and Clarada Mann in Wolf Point, MT.
Dean graduated from Wolf Point High School in 1956 and then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for four years before being honorably discharged. Following his time in the Navy he went to radio school in Texas which lead to a 27-year career with Mountain Bell Telephone.
Dean was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks, and the American Legion. When his children were young, he served as a Scout Master and President of the Glasgow Little League Baseball. He enjoyed woodworking, camping with the Telephone Pioneer Camping Group, fishing, hunting, and rodeo.
Dean is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cecelia; sons, Doug and Scott Mann; brother, Lee Roy (Joyce) Mann and granddaughter, Allison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven Mann; brothers, Ralph and Russell Mann; and his twin sister, Julene Merwin.
Rosary will be recited at 4:30 PM Sunday, September 15, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service followed by a Vigil at 5 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Monday, Sept 16, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019