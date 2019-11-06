|
|
We lost a dear wife, friend, sister and mentor to many people recently; an extremely bright light has left this place to join others in the heavenly world above. Deborah Jacobs was born in Battle Creek, MI, on Oct. 14, 1952, to Edward Alexander and Joan Jacobs (Golat).
Deb was free spirited and liked to travel, listen to music, dance, read and play golf. Deb and her husband, Roger, would make frequent trips to visit family and venture to Hawaii every two years for the peace, tranquility, weather and beauty of the islands. She met Roger in Denver, CO, while playing softball for the opposing team.
They moved for a short stint in the mid-80s to Albuquerque, NM, where she found rewarding employment with Hastings Books Music & Video, and she was in her element. She enjoyed being a store manager and mentoring young people under her leadership. Deb and Roger moved to Billings, MT, in the early 1990s, where she was also employed by Hastings and additionally expanded her mentoring by becoming a Yellowstone County CASA volunteer. In the mid-2000s they had the opportunity to move to Gallatin County, where she found a new occupation as office manager with Anderson Family Chiropractic (now known as Wellness Montana). She and Roger welcomed Dr. Justin, Dr. Kim and their children into their lives as part of their extended family. Deb was a bright light working for Wellness Montana; her personality lit up the room and her smile graced everyone who entered, from patients to employees.
On Oct. 12, 2019, she joined her mother and father up in the heavens. Deb is survived by her husband, Roger Long (Churchill, MT); sister, Denise Jacobs (Battle Creek, MI) and her children, Katie and Jacob; brother, Craig Jacobs and his wife and son, Tina and Spencer (Atwater, CA); sister, Dori Lynn Anderson and her husband, Mark (Kenai, AK); Roger's siblings, Bob Long (Kasson, MN), Ken Long (Rochester, MN), Wayne Long (Newport News, VA), Merle and wife Gloria Long (Rochester, MN), Warren and wife Nancy Long (Blue Earth, MN), Katy Dickhut and husband Jeff (Minnetonka, MN), Donna Olson and husband Mark, Sue Long, Sam Long, and Gary Long (Rochester, MN); and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the many family and friends who helped pray, sing and just stopped by to hold Deb's hand during these last few months, as well as the entire staff at the Bozeman Cancer Center, Compassus Hospice, and Option Care for their loving care as she went down this journey, and Stephanie and all the caring people at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM., Friday, Nov. 8, at the Manhattan Christian Reformed Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, Deb would prefer that you make a donation to your favorite two- or four-legged friends .
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019