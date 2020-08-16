On Wednesday June 24, 2020, Deborah K. Flanigan, loving Wife, Mother, Grammie, and Sister passed away at the age of 67 after a courageous 6 month battle with Pancreatic Cancer.



Debi was born on December 16, 1952 in Bozeman, Montana to A. Glen and Beth (Grytness) White. She attended elementary through high school in Bozeman and received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Montana State University in 1975 and her Master's Degree in Education from Lesley College in 1998. During her 35 year career as an Elementary School Teacher with the Bozeman School District, she touched the lives of thousands of students and their families. She was recognized for several awards and nominations, including a state finalist for Montana Teacher of the year. She was truly a star who taught others how to shine.



On July 12, 1974 she married Bill Flanigan and together they raised four children Jennifer, Jeff, Kris and Kelli. After retirement, Bill and his 'best buddy' Deb enjoyed countless adventures traveling around the states, Mexico, the Caribbean, and across Europe. Debi loved being on the water and found solace in their Texas lake home. Their trips to their Texas home were mixed with trips back to Bozeman so Debi could get her 'grandkid fix'. Her love for her grandchildren was fierce and deep. In 2019, Bill began to design and build Debi's dream home in Bozeman, on the family land in the foothills of the Bridger Mountains; a project she couldn't wait to see complete.



Debi was sincerely adored by all who knew her. She was never without a smile, and if you were without one, she'd give you one of hers. A trip to town with her meant running into several people she knew. She never met a stranger. Every person in the world, to her, was just a friend she hadn't met yet. She always saw the good in people. Sometimes that's all she would see, even if no one else could.



Debi was a talented and wonderful teacher, with a compassionate way with students and a rare spark that drew them to her. She was truly gifted in the art of delivering knowledge to a wide variety of students in individually, personally wrapped methods that worked for each one of those often divergent personalities. Every child's mind was beautiful and important to her and she felt it worth her time to search for just the right keys to open that mind. Once she found those keys, she used them impressively to make learning enjoyable and exciting. Mrs Flanigan was the all-time favorite!



Debi was preceded in death by her mother, Beth, her father Glen, sister Sharon Booher, mother in-law Mildred (Vogel) McAfee and father in-law's Herbert Flanigan and Kenneth McAfee. She is survived by her sister Barb (Randy) Bailey, husband Bill, her four children, Jennifer (John), Jeff (Brittany), Kris (Zach) Kelli (Kash), grandchildren Caden, Roman, Mycah, Crew and several nieces and nephews.



The Debi Flanigan Memorial Worthy Student Scholarship has been established in her honor to support students pursuing a college degree in Education. Memorials in her name may be made to the Bozeman Schools Foundation, memo line: Debi Flanigan Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 1803, Bozeman, Montana 59771



