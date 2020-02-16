|
|
Debra Buttelman Reintsma, 52, went peacefully in her home to be with the Lord on February 7th, 2020, after fighting cancer for over a year.
Debbie was born April 26, 1967, to Edward and Grace Hagl in Bozeman, the youngest of three children. She lived in the Bozeman area her entire life. Over the years she worked various jobs; from a hair stylist, to bookkeeping at a dealership, to a local CPA firm to upscale restaurants, and the fire department. While working at the dealership she met her soul mate, Herbert Lee Reintsma, whom she married in 1990.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Herbert Reintsma; son, Brandon (Elizabeth) Reintsma; stepdaughter, Kari Cheek; sister, Diana (Mike) McFeters of Seattle; Nephews, Nicholas and Nathan McFeters; stepsister, Cheri (Don) Hagl-Simonet; special friends, Barb Nolan, Claudia LeCoure.
Debbie is preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Irene Buttelman; parents, Edward and Grace Hagl; brother, Edward Hagl Jr.
Debbie loved to fish at Hebgen Lake and Highlight Reservoir, to read, to help Herb in the yard, and to spend time with her pup Baily. She always took care of her family and friends at all costs. If you knew her, you know how persistent she was, sometimes even overwhelmingly, but you will be able to look back and realize how selfless and amazing of a person she really was.
There will be no visitation or funeral services. The family requests that you reflect on your fondest memories of Debbie and remember her as she was at her best. She will be cremated and there will be a stone placed at Sunset Hills Cemetery with her parents and brother. Her ashes will be spread by her family among the places that she loved and was happiest. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, www.dokkennelson.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020