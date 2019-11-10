Home

Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
Dr. Debra "Deb" Miller


1955 - 2019
Dr. Debra "Deb" Miller Obituary
Dr. Debra "Deb" Miller, 63, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 02, 2019 in Butte, MT. Deb earned her PhD in Sociology from Kent State University. She was an Award-Winning Professor and Department Head of Sociology and Criminal Justice at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell, MT. Deb's passions were her family and reading. She was devoted to her only grandson, Ondrej (13).

She is survived by her daughter, Alyson Ball (Kevin) of Belgrade, MT, and grandson, Ondrej Ball.

Memorials may be made to the Center for Ehlers Danlos Syndrome Alliance, https://www.cedsa.org/.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
