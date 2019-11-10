|
Dr. Debra "Deb" Miller, 63, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 02, 2019 in Butte, MT. Deb earned her PhD in Sociology from Kent State University. She was an Award-Winning Professor and Department Head of Sociology and Criminal Justice at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell, MT. Deb's passions were her family and reading. She was devoted to her only grandson, Ondrej (13).
She is survived by her daughter, Alyson Ball (Kevin) of Belgrade, MT, and grandson, Ondrej Ball.
Memorials may be made to the Center for Ehlers Danlos Syndrome Alliance, https://www.cedsa.org/.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019