Dee L. Belnap, 63, of Belgrade passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born April 28, 1956, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Glen and Zeta (Herbst) Weaver and was one of seven boys. The family moved to the Gallatin Valley when he was just a toddler.
Dee graduated from Bozeman High School, and he joined the Army in his early 20s. When he finished his active duty, Dee moved to Powell, Wyoming, and attended Northwest Community College.
He enjoyed working in the auto industry. And living in the Gallatin Valley gave way for Dee to enjoy his hobbies of fishing, hunting, and camping.
Dee is survived by his wife, Donna (Haven) Belnap; mother, Zeta Weaver; brothers, Mike Davis, Gary Belnap, Kim Belnap, and Bruce Belnap; stepfather, Dan Weaver; and four grandchildren.
Dee is preceded in death by his father, Glen Belnap; and brothers, Pat Davis and Jay Belnap.
A Memorial Service will be held in late spring.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020