Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for Dee Seitel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dee Seitel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dee Seitel Obituary
The Seitel Family cordially invites all friends and colleagues of Dee Seitel, who passed away on June 23, 2019, to join us at 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 13th, at the Museum of the Rockies for a Celebration of Life honoring and remembering Dee. Our joyful memorial service will feature songs, stories, video montages of home movies and photos from throughout Dee's life, and a chance for friends and family to share their favorite memories of Dee. The program will be followed by an outdoor reception at the museum's Living History Farm. Hors d'oeuvres, sandwiches, and ice cream in Dee's favorite flavors will be served. The family encourages attendees to wear casual and colorful clothing to celebrate Dee's love of flowers.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now