The Seitel Family cordially invites all friends and colleagues of Dee Seitel, who passed away on June 23, 2019, to join us at 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 13th, at the Museum of the Rockies for a Celebration of Life honoring and remembering Dee. Our joyful memorial service will feature songs, stories, video montages of home movies and photos from throughout Dee's life, and a chance for friends and family to share their favorite memories of Dee. The program will be followed by an outdoor reception at the museum's Living History Farm. Hors d'oeuvres, sandwiches, and ice cream in Dee's favorite flavors will be served. The family encourages attendees to wear casual and colorful clothing to celebrate Dee's love of flowers.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019