1/1
Delores J. Held
1933 - 2020
Obituary for Delores Joann (Schulz) Held from Belgrade, Montana (formerly of White Sulphur Springs).

Delores Joann (Schulz) Held passed away July 21, 2020 in Bozeman. Delores was born on August 19, 1933 in Armour, South Dakota to Fred and Amanda Schulz. During her childhood, the family moved to Bakersfield, California and later settled in Seattle, Washington. Delores loved city living and working at a downtown movie theater where she could wear poodle skirts and saddle shoes. In her junior year of high school, she moved to Clyde Park, Montana to live and assist her sister and brother-in-law on their farm. Delores graduated from Clyde Park High School, and shortly after graduation, she married John "Jack" Held on August 24, 1952. Delores and Jack moved to Seattle, Washington for employment opportunities, and later, they moved to White Sulphur Springs, Montana and lived there for over fifty years; they owned a business, and Delores worked in the County Assessor's Office.

Delores enjoyed camping, golfing, and being with family. In her golden years, she enjoyed travelling to many places; she often said she could not believe how fortunate she was to travel to Europe and Australia and to embark on many cruises to different locations around the world. Delores also enjoyed being a Snowbird; she and Jack spent 22 winters in Arizona enjoying the company of their family and friends.

Delores will forever be remembered for her kindness, warm smile, and laughter. Most certainly, she will be missed by all who knew her. Delores is survived by her four children: Michael (Kathy) Held of White Sulphur Springs, Janet Held of Belgrade, Judy (Ben) Villa of Belgrade, and Jean (Jack) Fulton of Bozeman. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Eric (Shannon) Held of McAllister, Jessica Held-Willett of Great Falls, Tyler (Renelle) Perkins of Helena, Ryan Perkins of Belgrade, Megan and Molly Fulton of Bozeman, and her great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, and her husband Jack in 2014.

A celebration of life will be held in White Sulphur Springs at a later date followed by a graveside service at Mayn Cemetery. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Delores.

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
