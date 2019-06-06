On June 4, 2019 Denise (Emerson) Krillenberger, loving wife, best friend and mother of four entered the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus, after a long and courageous battle with cancer at the age of 57.



Denise was born on December 31, 1961, in North Platte, Nebraska to Willard and Marie Emerson.



Denise and Rick spent 27 years together raising one daughter, and three sons.



Denise received her high school education and diploma from Okmulgee High in North Platte.



Denise was loving and kind to all who knew her. She was committed to helping many charitable organizations and always felt it important to help those in need.



Denise was preceded in death by her father, Willard. She is survived by her husband Rick; her daughter Natasha; her sons Tyler, Rusty and Zane; her brother Mark; her sisters Brenda and Ruth Ann and her mother Marie. Denise had many grandchildren, who she loved and cherished dearly.



In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution to a non-profit organization in Denise's name.



A Private Celebration of Denise's Life will be held.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary