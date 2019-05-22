Resources More Obituaries for Denise Rogers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Denise Rogers

1952 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Rev. Denise Rogers joined her heavenly father on May 13th, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Rev. Rogers was born on April 19th to Julius and Louise Rogers in Cleveland, Ohio.



At age 18 she joined the La Mama theatre troupe as an actress and singer performing in many plays including: Ain't Misbehavin, One Mo' Time, and The Cotton Club Gala.



In 1977 she and Badru Piranni welcomed a daughter, Danielle Rogers.



After graduating from Princeton Theological Seminary she moved to Bozeman, MT and served as the United Methodist Campus Minister from 1992-93 becoming the first ordained African American woman in the conference. Many remember her evening services featuring a message of love and inconclusivity.



Her endeavors in activism increased in 1993 after a white supremacist group targeted Bozeman.



She and her daughter founded The Montana Hate Free Zone as a declaration to make the state hate free. Various programs resulted including lectures, Kwanzaa celebrations, Martin Luther King Celebrations, art shows, and even a radio show hosted by Rev. Rogers on a local station.



She was active in many organizations and was the MT Chapter President for the NAACP, the MT Chapter President for Rev. Barbers Poor People's Campaign, and a current member on the MT Commission for Civil Rights.



Her latest involvements include speaking at The woman's march, speaking on missing and murdered Indigenous women, and holding a rally against inhumane refugee detainment.



Her contributions to this community are numerous but her greatest joy was being a mother to daughter Danielle Rogers and son in law Thomas Franck. Her desire to serve God, love abundantly and give without fail is her lasting legacy.



Please join us at St. James Episcopal Church for her funeral service on June 7th, 12pm. In lieu of black please wear a bright color. Donations can be made to St. James Native American Ministries and The National Indigenous Women's Resource Center Inc.