Dennis B. Carlson was born on November 22, 1960 at San Francisco Children's hospital to Patricia (Hancock) Carlson and Kenneth Carlson. His sister Pamela joined the family a few years later.



Dennis grew up in Northern and Central California, where his father bought an independent insurance office in the small town of Oakdale. Dennis was active with Oakdale High's yearbook, school musicals, drama and the library audio visual department.



His family enjoyed many happy days of vacation at a cabin in Bolinas on 40 acres of land owned by the Middleton family.



Through the ministry of Youth for Christ Campus Life, Dennis accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior in 1977. In all the time since Dennis has always said, "The Lord has never let me down."



In 1983 Dennis moved to Bozeman, Montana to attend a small Bible school in Churchill. Dennis immediately fell in love with the Valley of the Flowers and spent most of the rest of his life there.



With a career mainly in broadcasting, Dennis worked for KBOZ AM&FM as a DJ and reporter. He was then hired as an anchor and reporter for the Montana Television Network at Newswatch 26, FOX 7 and KBZK-TV.



Dennis also worked, for a time, for Gallatin County, the U.S. Senate and the Gallatin Association of REALTORS®.



He returned to the Montana Television Network in 2011 to work at KBZK. He transferred to Helena in 2014 to report at KXLH and anchor at KTVH.



Dennis loved telling stories with words, pictures, and sound. He also loved getting the big story first and worked hard to be a fierce competitor.



Later in life, in order to fight type 2 Diabetes Dennis trained for and took part in more than 10 sprint triathlons and various other races over seven years.



Dennis is survived by his beloved fiancee Laura Boltz (Connor, Jenna), his sister Pamela (North Greenbrae, California), his son Matthew (Sara Thompson Great Falls, MT), his daughter Renee (husband Reginald Lease Bozeman, MT), his half-brother Don Carlson, (wife Louraine, children Michelle and Michael; Sydney, Australia), as well as the Galliani Clan, the Middletons and Hyams families.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21st at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Avenue, Helena. A memorial service celebrating Dennis's life will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23rd at Grace Bible Church, 3625 S. 19th Avenue, Bozeman. The reception will follow in the social hall of the church. If you wish, memorials can be made to the Bozeman Health Foundation, 931 Highland Blvd Suite 3200, Bozeman, MT 59715, the Cancer Support community, 102 S 11th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715 or to Haven of Bozeman, P.O. Box 752, Bozeman, MT 59771, in the honor of Erin Schattauer. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dennis.



May God richly bless you all. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary