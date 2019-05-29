Dennis Heavner, 67, of Cardwell passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 in Bozeman. He was born December 26, 1951 in Bozeman to William and Ethel "Virginia" (Hopkins) Heavner.



Dennis was a lifelong Montana resident. He grew up in Manhattan and loved raising horses with his family. His father was a musician, playing with the Rhythm Ramblers, and Dennis spent a lot of good times with the band.



He was a hard worker and spent decades building his trucking company, Dennis Heavner Trucking. His company primarily hauled asphalt tankers, most recently for Knife River. Dennis previously drove a milk tanker, as well as transporting honey and potatoes. He also supplied fuel to various places and maintained the Greyhound buses in Bozeman.



Dennis was a fixer of all kinds of things - he could repair, rebuild, overhaul, refurbish - you name it! Dennis had a heart of gold and would be there for anyone in need, caring for them no matter what. His sense of humor was superb - he was a genuine trickster! Dennis enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing and hunting with his friends and family. He loved taking his kids, Blaine and Lacey, on adventures ranging from arrowhead hunting and collecting old purple bottles, sledding behind the old yellow ford, to visiting ghost towns together, usually followed by lunch afterward. He loved spending time in Pony, Montana, where his favorite cabin is located and where he spent many hours with his friends and family riding dirt bikes. He taught his family to live off the land, and to love and appreciate it.



Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Virginia.



Survivors include his children, Blaine Heavner and Lacey Heavner, both of Bozeman; his sister, Georgia "Geoie" Heavner Macke of Manhattan; as well as many nieces and nephews; and of course, his beloved dog, Felony.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 30 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 30 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.