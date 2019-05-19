Home

Dennis Helle


1947 - 2019
Dennis Helle Obituary
Dennis Helle went to be with our Lord and all family that preceded him on May 1st, 2019 at the age of 71. Dennis was an accomplished Master Painter for over 40 years. Beautiful works of architecture were painted, built, and created by Dennis. Nobody had an easier smile, a heartier laugh or twinklier eyes than this life loving, hard working amazing man. Dennis was a humble, kind, beautiful, pure, handsome soul. He had an enormous amount of love in his heart and he was dearly loved by his family. We will all miss his dry wit. He leaves behind his live partner of 56 years, Richard Lee Kilbride. They had a bond and dedication to each other that was enviable and a very rare friendship. Where ever they went ripples of laughter were all around them and they sought to better the world and those they knew. And they did. Dennis also leaves behind a brother, Steve (Brenda) Helle.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 19, 2019
