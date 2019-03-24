Dennis (Denny) Vale of Three Forks, went home to his Lord and Savior peacefully in his sleep on March 4, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 10, 1948 to Dora and Ernest Vale in Ypsilanti, MI, and grew up in Blanchard, MI.



After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force where he served for 4 years. While stationed in Tripoli, Libya, he met his future wife, Susan. They were married in Houston, TX in 1969. After his service in the Air Force, he and his wife moved back to Charlotte, MI to be near his family. There, they welcomed their first daughter, Tammy, in 1972. In 1973, they moved their young family to Montana to be near Susan's family where they welcomed their second daughter, Wendy, in 1976. Ultimately, they divorced but remained friends.



Denny continued living in the Gallatin Valley up until his death. He built countless homes across the Valley and worked on several commercial buildings throughout the state. His favorite hobbies included going for hikes with his faithful furry friend Levi, gardening, hunting, snowmobiling, and working on stock cars with his friends. Once he became a grandpa, he devoted most of his spare time to his grandchildren. He enjoyed taking them fishing, boating, camping, and teaching them how to build houses. Most recently, he took pleasure in cheering them on in basketball and football at Manhattan Tiger games and attending church with them every Sunday. He took every opportunity to help a friend or family member with repairs or renovations on their homes, and numerous other projects. He always had the perfect tools for the job! He will be deeply missed by his family and so many close friends.



Denny is survived by his two daughters, Tammy (fiancee Jason) Nelson of Three Forks and Wendy (Michael) Dyk of Manhattan; grandchildren, Joe (Emily) Dyk of Manhattan, Ayana (Zach) Shovar of Billings, Jake Dyk of Manhattan, Theron Nelson of Butte, Josh Dyk of Manhattan, Malayna Nelson of Three Forks, and Jonny Dyk of Manhattan; great-granddaughter, Annabelle Dyk of Manhattan; great-grandson, Zeke Shovar of Billings; sisters, Cookie (Ernie) Carrick of Bellaire, MI, Roxy (Steve) Kellogg of Independence, MO, Deb (Melvin) Crowley of Urbandale, IA, Cindy (John) Holman of Grain Valley, MO, and Teresa (Mark) Fryer of Monetville, Ontario; brother, Bobby Klaiss of Germany; 15 nieces and nephews; and 24 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his long-time faithful furry companion, Levi.



A Celebration of Life will be held on May 18, 2019, with further details to follow.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennnelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary