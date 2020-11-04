Dennis Thompson was born in Maryland in 1949 to Ralph and Jane Thompson. He passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 in San Jose, CA. Dennis married his adored wife of almost 45 years, Patti Thompson, in 1975. The Thompson family resided in California until 1993. The family then moved to Dennis' treasured Montana. Dennis and Patti returned to California in 2001 and resided in San Jose for 19 years.



Dennis loved to drive. He spent most of his professional life driving. He owned and drove for Dennis Thompson Trucking. He also drove for other trucking companies, was a courier and he most recently was a driver supervisor for a San Jose shuttle company. Dennis genuinely valued people. He frequently traveled to visit churches, family and friends. His faith guided his life. He joyfully participated in and supported his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. No one was a stranger to Dennis and he viewed the best in everyone. He was deeply good, kind and loyal. The following messages are from his dear brothers:



Dennis, my wonderful brother, you left us way too soon. You were such a caring, loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend that anyone could possibly have. You lived a life of kindness to others, devotion to your family, God, and to your church with honesty and integrity. Your passing has left a void in our life that can only be partially filled over time by beautiful memories. - Ralph



Dennis, I am so thankful that the three of us brothers recently were able to get together for a few days. It was a joy to spend time together, breaking bread, seeing the sites, and reminiscing about our lives and our families. You were always the selfless brother; dropping whatever you were doing to help us, and others in need. You were loved by all for that awesome trait and, the way you showed your love will truly be missed. I love you, my brother. You will never be forgotten. - Don



Dennis is survived by his wife, Patti Thompson of San Jose, CA; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Michael Smith of Cameron Park, CA; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Mindy Thompson of Bozeman, MT; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Twyla Thompson of Pebble Beach, CA; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Wanda Thompson of Highland, CA; 4 precious grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Jane, and his sister Janet Eason.



A memorial service will be held in Montana, in the summer of 2021. Donations, in Dennis' memory, may be made to Mount Ellis Academy - Student Aid, and sent to 3641 Bozeman Trail Road, Bozeman, MT 59715.



