13 DEC 1990-8 MAY 2019



Our loving son, brother and husband has departed this world to be with his Savior in heaven. Derek's time with us was too short, but he made this place and those around him better. Born in Newport News, VA he began his life with his twin brother Jared in a military family. He experienced life around the globe living in Virginia, Texas, Italy, Alabama, Florida, Okinawa, Nevada, Washington DC, and Montana.



Derek graduated from Mountain View High School in Stafford, VA in 2009. He then moved to Bozeman with his brother to attend Montana State University and experience the incredible life in the Gallatin Valley. He completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering through the ROTC program in 2014 and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He went on to his first assignment at Ellsworth AFB, SD serving as a Munitions Maintenance Officer.



It was at Ellsworth AFB where Derek and Erica Mae Iversen met and fell in love. The budding romance was a match made in heaven. They were united in marriage in January 2018. Derek soon deployed in support of combat operations in the middle-East, and the newlyweds reunited in Cheyenne, WY taking their new assignments as Captains at F.E. Warren AFB.



The DASH - the dash between his birthdate and death is where Derek made his impact on this world. The 28 1/2 years of dash were filled with excitement, wonder, curiosity, and most of all love. He was baptized 23 Dec 1990 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hampton, VA beginning his service to the Lord. He excelled in school academics and sports; he had a love for knowledge but did not care for homework; he loved playing football in high school and became an avid Denver Bronco fan.



Derek had a knack for understanding technical things and mechanical devices. As youngsters, he and his brother managed to disassemble the lawn mower in a matter of minutes when given a few tools to "play with" in the garage. As high school teens, a 1966 Mustang rebuild was a father and sons project that resulted in an over-powered, light weight rocket ship and a source of much pride in his life. Derek was a problem solver and could fix just about anything.



His summer months during college were packed with activity while he worked on the ranch near Wilsall, MT. He relished his time riding horses, branding, hunting and getting to know Dave and Mary. It was an opportunity and learning experience for Derek as he loved being a working man.



Derek enjoyed being outdoors. He became an avid snow mobile fan and spent many hours gliding through the snows of the Rockies. He even proposed to Erica on the top of a mountain during a beautiful ride in the Bridger Mountains.



Derek helped build the new Living Hope Lutheran Church in Stafford, VA. He knew how to get things done and that skill carried over well to his Air Force leadership role. He was loved and respected by his subordinates, peers and superiors-he was the role model for all.



Derek loved life and all those around him. He would do anything to help someone in need, and always with grace and humility. He had a kind heart, a warm personality, and a sincere desire to leave things better than he found them. He was an amazing young man and blessed us all with his presence.



Derek is survived by his wife Erica Fabricius, parents Gary and Lorna Fabricius, brother Jared Fabricius, grandparents Evelyn Fabricius, Roger and Orma Wilson, in-laws Randy and Michalene Iversen of Grand Island, NE, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



And now the dash ends. The baby boy who grew up to be a man was taken from us and this world. We will forever miss his physical presence, but will cherish all the memories in the dash. We love you Derek and will see you when God brings us together again.



"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord." Romans 8:38-39.



A Public Visitation will be held 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. A Funeral Service will be held 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at First Lutheran Church in Bozeman, MT. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Cemetery with full military honors immediately following the funeral service.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 19, 2019