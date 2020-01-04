|
|
Dewey J. Johnson, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Dewey
was born of May 20, 1933 in Bozeman to Dewey A. and Florence I. (Sackett)
Johnson. He attended elementary, high school and college in Bozeman.
Dewey married Lois on April 7, 1953 in Great Falls. They had two children, Julie and Steve.
Dewey was employed by the Bozeman Fire Department and retired at age 50.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great grandson, Benjamin.
Dewey was preceded in death by his parents and his spouse. Survivors include his
children, Julie Kay (Mike) Johnson and Steve Todd (Roselle) Johnson; grandson, Kyle;
great grandson, Benjamin; sister and brother-in-law, Bev and Jack Foust; sister,
Ali Weirda, and several nieces and cousins.
There will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020