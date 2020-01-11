|
Diana Huckert, 76, of Manhattan, was called to heaven on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Diana was born January 19, 1943 in Indianapolis, IN to Dean and Anna Williams. She was raised and educated in Pittsburgh, PA where she earned her bachelor's degree in nursing.
Diana's compassion and love for others led her to serve our country in the US Navy as a nurse stationed in Adak, Alaska. There, 7,000 miles from home, she met the love of her life, Tony. They were married May 2, 1970 in Pennsylvania and had their first child, Lon. Their growing family moved to Manhattan, MT where their daughter, Sheila was born. Diana continued her nursing in family clinics then found her calling as a special education teaching aid and nurse at Emily Dickinson School where she was sadly forced to retire after 20 years due to her stroke in 2011.
Diana was elegant and beautiful from the inside out and her talents were many. She was an extremely accomplished seamstress, gardener, and cook. She created the most beautiful things with needle and thread. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She adored her grandchildren wholeheartedly and her little finger was forever bent by them. Diana loved the Lord and she was an example of God's unconditional love. She was so full of joy and she inspired those around her with her compassion and grit!
Diana is survived by her husband Tony; son Lon (Brenda) Huckert of Bozeman, grandchildren Carson and Jaxson; daughter Sheila (Paul) Smart of Belgrade, grandchildren Sage, Lane and Aspen and many cousins.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held Wednesday at 12:30 pm at Meadowview Cemetery and a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm at the Bridge Church in Belgrade.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020