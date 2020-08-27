Diane Hulford, 61, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Diane was born in Billings, Montana to John and Donna (Cubison) Settera, on November 4, 1958.
Diane attended schools in Shelby, Montana, graduating from Shelby High School.
Diane worked in a fireworks factory and the old bowling alley here in Bozeman, but her most important job was being a wife and mother. She married Daniel Hulford on September 2, 1980; and had three children together.
She loved the river, and spending time doing crafts and gardening.
Diane is survived by her husband, Daniel Hulford; daughters, Brandie Hulford and Autumn Brantley; sons, Joseph Hulford and Nicholas Dooley; parents, John and Donna Settera; sisters, Roxanne Settera and Robin Peters; brother, Mark Settera; five grandchildren.
