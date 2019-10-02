|
SISTER DOMINIQUE LONG, SCL . . . Sister Dominique Long, 93, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL), died on Sept. 26, 2019 in Ross Hall at the SCL Mother House, Leavenworth, Kan. Gifted musician, talented composer, beloved teacher and spiritual mentor, Sister was an SCL for 69 years.
Eleanor was born on Dec. 11, 1925 in Livingston, Mont., the first of two children of Dominic E. and Lucy Napoli Long. The natural beauty of her surroundings, family celebrations and music in abundance influenced Eleanor from an early age. She began piano and violin lessons in the third-grade. She graduated from St. Mary's Grade School where the SCLs taught and from Park County High School. After earning a music education degree from Saint Mary College, Leavenworth, Eleanor returned to the Livingston high school as a music teacher for two years. She joined the SCL Community on Aug. 18, 1950 and professed vows on Aug. 15, 1952. She took her father's name as Sister Dominic, but later transitioned to Sister Dominique.
Music was Sister's intimate friend throughout her life. She taught at high schools in Billings, Mont.; Kansas City, Mo.; and Helena, Mont. She was a member of the Remnants, an SCL stage band that performed across the country and taped a show for television with Lucille Ball. Sister Dominique earned her master's in music education from DePaul University, Chicago. From 1967 to 1976, she taught in the music department of Saint Mary College and worked in student services and campus ministry.
Sister Dominique was among the founding staff of the Jesuit Institute in Denver for the Focus on Leadership sabbatical and renewal program. She continued this ministry in Spokane, Wash., in association with Gonzaga University where she taught courses on prayer and spirituality of the arts for priests, men and women religious, and lay ministers. As she did with her music, Sister Dominique helped others get in touch with the mystery of God deep within them. She went out of her way to meet people and made everyone feel special and important. This endeared her to a wide circle of friends and family, who call her their beloved "Auntie."
In 1998, Sister Dominique returned to Livingston where she devoted full-time to her music ministry, composing and giving workshops. In early 2012, Sister moved to the Mother House in Leavenworth and assisted with musical accompaniment for events. She transferred to Ross Hall in September 2015.
Preceding Sister Dominique in death were her parents and her brother John Long. Survivors include her sister-in-law Agnes Long, Livingston; nieces and nephews, John Long (Rachel), Clyde Park, Mont., Jody Albrecht, Livingston, Mary Miller (Mark), Harlowton, Mont., Berna Nardella (Jack), Livingston, and Matt Long (Kristin), Livingston; their families; and her SCL Community.
Services will be held later this year at the SCL Mother House, Leavenworth. Arrangements by Davis Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019