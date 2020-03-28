|
Don Duane Brenner was born July 7, 1927 in Whitehall, MT, to George Ray and Eva Jay (Ballard) Brenner. He was the fourth of five children. Don was a great...grandchild of Granny Yates, who originally moved to Virginia City in 1864.
Jeanne Reiser (Jean) and Don always seemed to be in the same vicinity.
On March 7, 1937, the Brenner family moved from Whitehall to Little Bear Creek and the Reiser family from Giltner, Nebraska to Portnell Road, about two miles away. The Brenner and Reiser families doubled the enrollment at the 1st through 8th grade Little Bear School to about 18 students.
Don graduated from Gallatin County High School. During Don's high school years, one Halloween, somehow, a horse carriage was parked on the Little Bear School's roof. There may also be rumors about a car on Williams Bridge Road...
Don always had a love of sports. As a child he and his family listened to the world series on the radio (that's all they got). Among the kids, baseball games were played - Don was always a Cub. Lots of basketball was played at Old Hall in Gateway - the guys and the girls always played together. Having a copy of the keys helped.
In 1946, Don entered the Marines and was stationed in Hawaii.
After leaving the service, Don went to Oregon. He returned to Montana and started courting Jean. He was known to ski up the shortcut between their homes for visits. Don promised Jean a long, black Cadillac and they were married on October 30, 1949 (Don claims it was a Buick). 70 years of marriage were celebrated.
After getting married they lived on 10th and Story in Bozeman and various other locations around town (including the Siesta Motel). Don worked for Montana State College while in Bozeman. In the early 60's the family moved to Belgrade and Don managed the local hardware store where there were millions to be made.
Later in his life, after enduring many, many, many winters in Montana, Don discovered a love of escaping to Arizona for the season. Winter in Montana was not Don's favorite.
After 43 years in Belgrade, Don and Jean almost retired to Hagerman, ID. Soon, they relocated back to Manhattan, to be closer to their family.
Don enjoyed bowling. He and Jean participated in bowling leagues at The Bowl and Country lanes for over 40 years. The trophies go back to the late 50s and 60s.
Don liked fly fishing, but he loved golf and Jean (Jean wasn't along for golf). Introduced to golf by his brother in law, in '66, it became a passion. A membership at Riverside soon followed. Wednesday was golf day. Many memorable golf trips were made by Don and his buddies to Idaho and elsewhere (what happens in Idaho Falls, stays in Idaho Falls).
After retiring, the Coffee Club occupied many mornings. Many topics were discussed including plans for shaping the future of the World and whose team would be allowed to win the next championship. Each meeting ended with lots being drawn and the loser paying the bill.
Don and Jean had 5 children, Mike, Steve, Sally, Mary Sue and Marie. Now they have 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
We would like to express our thanks and appreciation to all the nurses of Compassus. You were wonderful for Don.
Don will be missed and remembered with love.
Graveside services will be on Sunday, March 29, at 2:00 PM. A public service will be announced in the future.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2020