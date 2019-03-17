Don E. Breeden, 71, of Bozeman, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, CO.



Don was born on May 13, 1947 in Bozeman, son of John W. "Brick" Breeden and Ruth Platt Breeden. He graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1965 and received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Montana State University in 1973.



Don was a lifetime member of the Montana State University Alumni Association, a lifetime member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, a Corvette enthusiast, and an avid Bobcat Fan.



Don is survived by Linda, his wife of 50 years; daughter, Jennifer (Mitch) Kayser of Belgrade; daughter, Samantha (Marc) Parent of Bozeman; grandchildren, Spencer and Bailey Kayser of Belgrade; sister, Ruth Cegelski of Cheyenne, WY; brother, Bill (Phyllis) Breeden of Big Sky; and many nieces and nephews.



Don was preceded in death by his parents.



A celebration of Don's life will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the John W. "Brick" Breeden Memorial Scholarship Fund through the MSU Alumni Foundation (reference Fund 91258, in memory of Don Breeden), P.O. Box 172750, Bozeman, MT 59717; at ; or a charitable organization of your choice.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary