Don Lawrence Mattson, age 67 of Palco, Kansas, originally Manhattan, Montana, passed away on Friday, September, 20, 2019, at his home after a lengthy illness. Don was born to Howard and Irene Lucille (Cloninger) Mattson on July 6, 1952, in Bozeman, Montana. He spent the majority of his life in Montana, attending grade school and high school in Manhattan Montana, graduating in June, 1970. He attended Montana State University where he earned his Electrical Engineering Bachelor of Science degree in 1974. Following his graduation from MSU, he went to work for the Montana Power Company, where he put his degree to work as an electrical engineer/power engineer until 1992, when he retired.
On June 1, 2008, he was united in marriage to Julie (Marcotte) Mattson at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in La Crosse, Kansas. He especially enjoyed fishing, hiking, watching old western movies, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Lion's Club and a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church of La Crosse. He spent the last several years of his life in Kansas with Julie.
Don will greatly missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on in our hearts and minds. Through his life he taught us how to live our dreams, and through his example he taught us how to enjoy the fruits of our labor, but above all, through his love, he taught us how to serve God and one another with undying devotion.
Don is survived by his wife, Julie Mattson, three children, Rachel (Marcus) White of Severence, Colorado, Chris (Cathy Barela) Mattson of Pine, Colorado, and Amber (Freddy) Orellana of Centerville, Ohio; sister Janet (Harry) Baker of North Potomac, Maryland and brother Gary (Merrilyn) Mattson of Belgrade, Montana; grandchildren, Hailey Mattson, Jeff Barela, Sophia Orellana, and Chantille Orellana; and an adopted "mom", Norma from Spokane, Washington.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lucille Mattson.
A memorial service was held at the Church of the Nazarene in Plainville, Kansas on Thursday, September 26, 2019. A celebration of his life and the interment will be in Manhattan, Montana this following summer. Date to be determined.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019