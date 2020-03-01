|
Donald Anthony Schiemann passed away peacefully at home in Bozeman, Montana on January 28, 2020. He was born September 10, 1933 in Melrose, Minnesota to Carl and Alvina (Spaeth) Schiemann, the youngest of 5 children. As a teenager he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and played piano for silent films in the local theater. Don enjoyed playing piano daily throughout his life. He served in the US Army, stationed in Korea during the Korean War. Donald was married twice, the first union producing two children. He lived in many places throughout his life while attending school and supporting his family, including Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. He received his Ph.D. in Environmental Science and Microbiology from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and taught at both East Tennessee State University and Montana State University. In retirement he became an accomplished photographer and published a book, 'Wildflowers of Montana'. Donald is survived by his son John of Wasilla, Alaska, brother Ralph of Minnesota, and sister Virginia of California. He was predeceased by his parents Carl and Alvina, daughter Karen, and brothers Eugene and Elmer. No services are planned at this time and his cremains will be spread in the mountains of Montana which he so loved. The help and attention he received from his neighbors in his later years is much appreciated. "Look down, get on your knees if you must, observe closely, and you will enter a world of remarkable beauty, intricate complexity, and infinite astonishment, and it will surely bring to you pleasure and gratitude for being alive in this place".
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020