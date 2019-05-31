Resources More Obituaries for Donald Belding Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Belding

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Donald Arthur Belding, April 21, 1929 - May 17, 2019. 90 years old.



He died peacefully in his sleep in the state that he found the most beautiful. He was able to look at the mountains every day and that gave him peace.



Don is survived by his 3 wonderful children; Kris (Laura), Katrina (Tony), and Kirk (Shauna), as well as, 4 grandchildren; Christopher, Amanda (Josh), Joseph, and Lucas, and 2 great grandchildren, Ethan and Larkin.



Don grew up in Torrington, Connecticut, with his 2 sisters and brother, Arlene, Eleanor and Ray. When he graduated from high school he hitchhiked across the United States several times, finally deciding to plant his feet in Alta, Utah. He had many adventures hiking and skiing and met Judy Aronson. They married in 1956 and eventually moved to Montana where they laid their roots. Don became a teacher in Ellis, Mt. and eventually found a teaching job in Bozeman.



Don and Judy had many good times skiing and hiking all around the area with friends. Eventually they started a family. Don was determined to have his children experience, on a regular basis what he enjoyed most, which was skiing and hiking and experiencing the outdoors. They were raised with the same passion for skiing that Don had, all becoming proficient skiers. The family had many different exciting excurisions throughout his life.



Don lived a very full life working at MSU in varying capacities. He eventually moved to North Dakota for work but found his way back to Montana, the place that he truly loved.



Anyone who encountered him was immediately drawn to him because of his amiable personality. One would have a hard time not being friends with him because he was always there for you and his heart was always looking out for you. He was a genuinely great and charismatic guy.



A private celebration of life will be held in June in Virginia City, Montana. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 31, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.