Donald (Don) Curtis Nimmick, age 74, was called home to the Lord on Friday, October 30 2020. He was born May 15, 1946 in Great Falls, MT, the eldest son of Arnold and Joyce (Curtis) Nimmick. He married Gayle Polston on September 6, 1969 and had three sons, Brian, Brent and Barry.



Don was a graduate of Willow Creek HS and of Montana State University. He co-founded Alpha Fence Co in 1989 and was very proud to have his son, Brent join him in 1996. In 2017, he retired and Brent and his wife, Doro continue his legacy today.



Don loved to spend time with his ever-growing family and he loved his daughters in law as if they were his own. He also loved spending time with his close friends and neighbors, and always had one, and at times, two of his four-legged companions at his side. He never met a stranger and could break the ice in any situation with a story or a joke. Don also enjoyed the peace and serenity of flying and took advantage of every opportunity to get up into the air.



His love, his advice and guidance, his laughter, his selflessness will be missed beyond measure



He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Joyce.



He is survived by his brother, Robert (Bob) and wife Gwen, sisters Carol Eichler and husband Mark and Lori Davis and Myles Foley; his sons and their wives Brian and Alicia, Brent and Doro and Barry and Kim; his seven grandchildren Makenzie, Christian, Dylan, Alexandria, Erik, Bailey and Benjamin; and great-grandchildren Kaelin, Alexander, Brian, Addie, Hagen, Kaden and Grayson and by his nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family will hold a graveside service 1pm Saturday 11/7/20, followed immediately by a reception at Bob and Gwen Nimmick's.



