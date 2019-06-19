Resources More Obituaries for Donald Feliciano Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Feliciano

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Donald Eugene Feliciano, age 83, of Belgrade, MT, went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019.



He was born May 8, 1936 in Santa Maria, CA to John and Iva (Doyle) Feliciano. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1955 and on February 22, 1957, he married the love of his life, Violet "Vi" Harris. They spent 50 wonderful years together and were a blessing to many. Don built a successful business in Santa Maria and instilled his work ethics into his 3 children. He had a passion for sports and classic cars and he and Vi enjoyed going to car shows together. He also loved bowling and did so to the very end. He was a devoted husband and father and took care of Vi for years after she fell ill. He was known for his generosity and faith and will be greatly missed.



Preceding Don in death are his parents and his wife. He is survived by his son, David Feliciano; son, Linn (Melinda) Feliciano, daughter, Elaine (Jeff) Oelschlegel; brother, Tom Feliciano, 9 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 19, 2019