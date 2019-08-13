|
|
Donald Gene "Don" Wortman, 78, of Belgrade passed away August 10, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born December 29, 1940, in Bozeman, to John and Mildred (Black) Wortman.
Don grew up in the Gallatin Valley, forging life-long friendships, graduating Bozeman High School in 1960. He married his best friend, Rosalind "Roz" Kannegaard on June 17, 1967, in Bozeman, where they lived and laughed together for 52 years.
Don served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965 and was sent to Vietnam. Don was an extremely patriotic man, and even though he was drafted, he served diligently, with pride and respect for our country. Don spent his twenty eight year career as a law enforcement officer at Montana State University, nine of those years as chief of police, retiring in 1991.
Don enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He and Roz spent the past several summers enjoying their cabin in the mountains near Marysville. Don valued his family and friends above all else. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he wanted nothing more than to spend time with them. He was a humble man, who always was there to lend a helping hand, expecting nothing in return. Don always had words of wisdom or a story to share often bringing tears of laughter. In fact, he had so many unique sayings that his grandchildren started keeping "the list" of all his famous words.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John "Jack" and Dwain Wortman, sisters Lucile Ashton and Annabelle Lambert.
Survivors include his wife, Roz; daughters and sons-in-law, Millie and Jim Veltkamp, of Belgrade and Linda and Bill Shott, of Belgrade; grandchildren, Meagan Shott, Isaac Veltkamp, Christopher Veltkamp (Carmelita Jacques), Madi Shott, (Chase Campbell) Wyatt Shott, Grace Veltkamp, and Sam Veltkamp; and great-grandchildren, Estrella and Marcus.
Memorials in Don's name may be made to Warriors and Quiet Waters, 351 Evergreen Drive Suite A, Bozeman MT 59715, warriorsandquietwaters.org
A very special debt of gratitude is owed to his first-born granddaughter and partner in crime from the beginning, Meagan. Their special bond began the day she was born and continued until the day he died. She put her life on hold these last few months to ensure Don's every need was taken care of and that he was comfortable at home with Roz until the very end. She was his caregiver, advocate, and fierce protector and she wouldn't have it any other way. Thank you Meagan. Don's family would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr Thomas at Bozeman Health Cancer Center and Leslie and Edye at Campassus Hospice. Your heartfelt care and compassion for our Dad and Grampa is very much appreciated.
"See you in part two!"
A celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 15 at Grand Avenue Christian Church. Interment will follow at 1:30 P.M. at Meadowview Cemetery.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019