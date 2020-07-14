Donald James Bowey passed away at 94 years old at Highgate Senior Living in Bozeman, Montana May 5, 2020.



Don was born March 29, 1926 in Englewood, Colorado to James Gilbert Bowey and Nellie Estella Ewen. He attended and graduated from Englewood High School. Don was very musical, he played the tuba and trumpet in the band and orchestra; he also played the piano and accordion by ear. Don was also active in the First Christian Church in Englewood, and was assuredly attracted to the beautiful Dorcie Mullins also in the Choir. They were high school sweethearts who would later be married in 1944, with a marriage that would last 75 years.



Don joined the Army Air Corps, which is the Air Force today, when he was 17. His mother had to sign giving him permission since he was too young. He wanted to be a pilot but Pilot School was closing as it was nearing the end of World War II, so he became a radio operator/gunner. He still was very proficient in Morse Code late in life.



Don was very entrepreneurial. He followed in his father's footsteps and started his own masonry contracting business while he was still in high school. He not only had his own business, but he also still worked with his father and together they did exquisite stone work on Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. Don contracted stone work all over Colorado and at both University of Colorado on the Engineering Science Building in Boulder, and Colorado State University in Ft. Collins. In addition, he began his own General Contracting business in Colorado building many of the high rise apartment buildings that still exist today. Building his own homes for the family was always a creative endeavor as he did his own architecture work as well.



While he was building his businesses he also joined the Masonic Lodge #166 in Englewood, went through the Chairs and later became past Master. He and his father, also a Mason, laid the cornerstone for the Englewood Lodge. Don remained active in the Masons and Shriners most of his life.



After Dorcie started the equipment rental business, Arapahoe Rental, Don likewise became involved in the three stores. He later was President of Mountain States Rental Association, planning a convention in Mazatlan, Mexico and a Director of the American Rental Association.



As busy as he was, he always had time to be involved in his two daughters' horse showing and rodeo activities. He even set up an automatic eye timing system for the events. Don was very athletic loving to golf, ski, swim, bowl, bicycle and even ran the Denver Marathon.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jean Gorman, his niece Julia Gorman. He is survived by his daughters Diane Rice of Harrison, MT and Debra Bowey of Condon, MT, grandchildren Dana Ankeny (Jake) and Dustin Rowe (Tara) and great grandchildren Katelyn Ankeny, Lexy Ankeny and Bryson Rowe



A celebration of life service will be at K & L Mortuary, Harrison, MT, July 17, 2020 at 11 A.M.



