1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Donna Davis Obituary
Donna Laurie Davis (Matheson) 71, passed away on May 6, 2019 in Utah. She is survived by her husband of 54 yrs. Walter Edward Davis, daughters Colette (Mike) Chambers, Tina Welter and son Scott (Alicia) Davis. Three sisters, nine grand children and six great grand children. She is preceded in death by her father, mother and brother. There will be no services. There will be a Celebration on Life on May 17,2019 at 11 am, at the Rebekah Lodge in Three Forks.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 10, 2019
