Donna Drake Jennings



Donna Drake Jennings of Harrison passed away July 19, 2020 at the age of 69.



She was born in Ennis on May 1, 1951 to Edwin and Edna Drake of Pony and was a fifth generation Montanan. She attended the Pony school until it closed and then graduated from Harrison in 1969. She will always be remembered for her beautiful red hair and funny sense of humor.



She is survived by her two daughters: Jennifer (Danny) Collins of Harrison and Stacey Witzel of Three Forks. Donna adored and was very proud of her four grandchildren Carter, Cassidy, Isaiah and Isabella.



She is also survived by four siblings: Cynthia (Brian) Rumsey of Pony, Donald (Patti) Drake of Whitehall, Patricia (Don Silver) Drake of Columbus, Ohio, and Randy (Marcia) Drake of Sitka, Alaska.; plus many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



At Donna's request there will be no funeral services. There will be a family service at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store