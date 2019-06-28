|
Donna Lee Reiner Batters, November 2, 1942 - May 31, 2019. With family at her side Donna passed away in San Diego where she lived for many years. She was born in Sidney, Montana to Chris and Ann Reiner. Donna graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1960. She married Bill Batters. They had two children, Barbara Batters Shipley and husband Ronson and Billy Batters. Three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Two sisters, Carol Reiner Pinczes and Joe, Joyce Reiner Mitzel and Bob. Preceeded in death by parents and husband Bill.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 28, 2019