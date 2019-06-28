Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Batters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Reiner Batters


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Reiner Batters Obituary
Donna Lee Reiner Batters, November 2, 1942 - May 31, 2019. With family at her side Donna passed away in San Diego where she lived for many years. She was born in Sidney, Montana to Chris and Ann Reiner. Donna graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1960. She married Bill Batters. They had two children, Barbara Batters Shipley and husband Ronson and Billy Batters. Three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Two sisters, Carol Reiner Pinczes and Joe, Joyce Reiner Mitzel and Bob. Preceeded in death by parents and husband Bill.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.