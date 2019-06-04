Resources More Obituaries for Donna Stucky Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donna Stucky

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Donna Ruby Brown Stucky, 82, of Lewiston, Idaho formerly of Belgrade Montana, joined our Lord on Saturday June 1, 2019.



A celebration of Donna's life will be scheduled at a later date to be announced.



Donna Ruby Brown was born in Anoka, MN on April 28, 1937. She was one of sixteen children born to William O. Brown and Martha Abbot Brown. William brought his family to the area now known as Big Sky, MT to pursue a career in logging in Montana.



Donna married James Nicholson of Harrison, AR and together they had two children, Jack and Jan. She and James divorced, and Donna remarried Carroll J. Stucky (Buck) of the Dry Creek area near Belgrade, MT. Donna and Buck had two boys together, Steven and Thomas. After many years of moving around Donna and Buck settled the family first in Bozeman, MT and later near Belgrade, MT. When they retired, they relocated to Lewiston, ID for the final years of both of their lives. At the time of Buck's death in 2013 he and Donna had been married 54 years.



Donna worked as a nurse's aide for many different nursing homes including Gallatin County Rest Home. Donna loved animals, especially dogs. Above all, Donna loved her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In the final years of her life, Donna was an active member or the Calvary Chapel in Lewiston, ID and was a devout Christian her entire life.



Donna is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 8 brothers and 4 sisters.



Donna is survived by 4 children, 7 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Calvary Chapel in Lewiston, ID.