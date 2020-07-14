Dorcie Jane Mullins Bowey passed away at 95 years old at Highgate Senior Living, Bozeman, Montana on February 2, 2019. She had spent 75 wonderful years of marriage with the love of her life Don, and wanted to wait to be buried with him.



Dorcie was born August 31, 1923 in Coeburn, Virginia to John Harrison Mullins and Icel Mae McPeak. After her father's death, the family moved to Englewood, Colorado to live with her Aunt Virgie McPeak. Dorcie attended and graduated from Englewood High School where she was in the Glee Club as she loved to sing. She regularly attended First Christian Church and was in the Choir. It was at church where she met her husband Donald James Bowey. Dorcie studied music and opera at the University of Colorado. She also worked at the Arms Plant in Cheyenne, Wyoming making bullets for World War II. After Don joined the Army Air Corp they decided to get married and rode a bus to Goodland, Kansas to do so.



Dorcie was always busy raising her two daughters. She was President of the PTA, President of her Toastmistress Speaking Club, stayed active organizing church activities, helped organize Little Britches Rodeo events, and even started and managed an equipment rental business that later grew into three branch businesses.



Dorcie especially had a very keen eye for real estate. She was always driving around Denver, studying which way the city was growing and which highways were going to be developed. She was always looking into the future. Dorcie was a very happy and positive person. Her favorite saying, "If you can't say something good about someone, don't say anything at all." She loved to ski, swim, golf and bowl.



Dorcie was preceeded in death by her parents and four sisters, Blanche, Ruth, Roma and Virginia. She is survived for a year by her husband, Don Bowey; and her daughters Diane Rice of Harrison, MT and Debra Bowey of Condon, MT, grandchildren Dana Ankeny (Jake) of Jackson, WY and Dustin Rowe (Tara) of Zephyrhills, FL, great grandchildren Katelyn Ankeny, Lexy Ankeny and Bryson Rowe.



A celebration of life service will be at K & L Mortuary, Harrison, MT, July 17, 2020 at 11 A.M.



