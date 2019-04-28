Resources More Obituaries for Doris Hillard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doris (Erickson) Hillard

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Doris Elaine (Erickson) Hillard, born January 7, 1932 in Badger MN, was the seventh of Cornelius and Ida Erickson's eight children.



At age 19 Doris passed the Civil Service Test. She left her family farm in Wannaska, MN and took the train to Washington D.C. to work at the Pentagon. She met Larry at the water cooler and the two were married when she was 22.



Larry served in the Navy for 14 years and their three children were born in Washington D.C. After his discharge, the family moved back to Minnesota to farm.



Always up for an adventure, they sold the family farm in 1975 and moved to Montana where Larry and Doris owned and operated the Gallatin Gateway Inn for 12 years. When they "retired," it was to run a successful bed and breakfast. They "retired" again and moved to Townsend, MT. Several years later, Larry convinced Doris to retire to Missouri, where they adventured for 12 years but at Doris' insistence returned to Montana in 2004, just before their first great grandchild was born. They lived happily in Twin Bridges until Larry's death in 2015. Doris then moved to Bozeman so she could be closer to family.



Doris loved to embroider beautiful baby quilts for her Grandkids and Greats. When the kids got older, she would present each Grandchild a homemade quilt upon Graduation. She entered several pieces in the County Fair and won Blue ribbons to her delight.



Starting a year ago, a series of mini strokes compromised Doris' health and mobility. She took it in stride and pressed on. Being hospitalized at age 87 with influenza and pneumonia, though, was more than her body could take.



Doris waited almost two weeks for her angels to come for her, and was surrounded by family the whole time. She said, "I feel so at peace. It's like Jesus' arms are already wrapped around me." On March 30, 2019, her children by her side, Jesus finally took her home.



Doris is survived by her children Joe Hillard, Cindy (Mitch) Nelson, Jeff (Julie) Hillard; grandchildren (Amber [Eric], Levi, Megan [Tyler], Isaac, Brittany, Shelby, Taylor, Jacob, and Hannah [Tim]); great grandchildren(Gabryele, Brayden, Kasen, Alexis, Cheyeloh, Axel, Sage, Dawson, Jordan, Clay, and Jameson); and siblings Adolph and Annie.



The family thanks Drs. Roberts, Benda, Ramsey, favorite nurse Raelynn, the kind nurses at Bozeman Deaconess, Hospice, and the Brookdale Senior Living staff for their loving care of Doris.



Memorials may be made in Doris' name to the Twin Bridges Senior Center (501 N. Madison Twin Bridges, MT 59754) or the Salesville Cemetery (PO Box 605 Manhattan, MT 59741). Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019