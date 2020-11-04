Doris Laureen Hoffman passed away October 25, 2020, four months after her husband and one day before their 74th wedding anniversary. She was 96 years old, born in Hubbard, Iowa on January 2, 1924. She married Ernest Hoffman in Gallatin County on October 26, 1946.
Doris had come from Minnesota to Belgrade to work at the Belgrade telephone office. One of her uncles lived in Belgrade at the time and got her the job. Doris and Ern built a house on the Hoffman family farm near Churchill. After many years there, they sold the house and moved to Minnesota where Doris' family lived. They were blessed with a son, Ron, and a grandson, Ronnie. Sadly, Ronnie passed before they did. They spent the last years of their life in Belgrade on Silverbow Avenue. They remodeled their small house there, making improvements and designing it to be their own. They kept everything tidy and immaculate. They were creatures of habit and attributed their long lives to consistently following their routine; up at the same time, three meals a day, and to bed by 8pm without fail. Doris was known for a sharp tongue and a kind heart.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Elner and Anne Billman; three brothers; one sister; and her grandson, Ronnie.
She is survived by her son, Ron, and his wife, Ruth; brothers, Don and Larry; sister, Betty; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to the Belgrade Meals on Wheels and the neighbors for support and friendship over the years.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
