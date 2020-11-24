Doris Marie Gibson (Myers) June 11, 1933 - Nov. 19, 2020
Doris was born June 11, 1933 in Three Forks MT, one of 9 children to Clarence Myers and Maggie Cloyd, Shortly after birth, Doris's twin, Donell, and their mother passed away and Doris and her brother, Buford (Boots) Were moved to the MT Children's Home in Twin Bridges, MT. Doris remained in the Children's home until 18 years of age. During her time there, she made many lasting friendships, learned to work hard and always had fond memories she carried with her. After leaving the Children's home, she moved to West Yellowstone, MT and worked at the Hamilton stores.
She moved to Bozeman, MT, and married Jay Kuiken. They were blessed with two sons, Ronald Jay Kuiken born Feb. of 1959 and Joseph E. Kuiken in Nov. of 1961. She loved her boys very much. She and Jay went their separate ways and she continued to live in Bozeman and work at the Gallatin laundry. During that time, she met and married Charles Gibson in 1969. She and Chuck had one daughter, Lori, born July of 1969. She and Chuck then moved to Belgrade where they remained throughout their lives,
Doris's first granddaughter, Fairell Newell was born Dec. Of 1987 (Ron's daughter). Though she did not have the opportunity to spend much time with Fairell, she loved and thought of her first granddaughter often. Her second granddaughter, Madison Marie was born to Lori in July of 2002. Doris was the first person to hold Madison in her arms and to her last day, never let her go. Madison was the light of her life, her granddaughter, and her best friend, she always said Madison was sent to save us all!
Moms favorite thing to do was to take rides and see how the valley was always changing. She loved watching old westerns and her Sundays were always spent watching football and betting on the games with Jerry, Lori's husband. Spending time with friends and family is what made her happy as well spending her days taking care of her little dog, Hank and the Frenchmen, James and Tony.
Though she was not ready to leave us and she fought it to the last breath, she knew her family, friends and special friend, Donna Zahara would be waiting at Heaven's gate with open arms.
Doris is survived by her two sons, Ron and Joe Kuiken; her daughter, Lori Jones and betting partner, the one that always had her in fits of laughter, Jerry Gaking; two granddaughters, Fairell and Madison, and many nieces and nephews. Her special friends, Lori Arthun, Rose (Dan) Walker, the entire team at Belgrade Meals on Wheels program who always checked in on her, Amy Fall, Heather Innis and Shannon Fish who were the fill in daughters that checked on her, kept her safe and made sure her hair looked good and she got her daily coffee treat when we were away. We thank all of you for always being there for her.
Mom, you were the best I could have ever hoped for. You always took care of me, put me before yourself and never stopped believing in me. You are so missed, and we love you every day. I know you are watching over us and sometimes shaking your head, but I always hope we make you smile and proud of the family you created. Give Cooper a big love from all of us and one day we will all be together again.
Doris is proceeded in death by her parents, Clarence and Maggie, all her siblings, her husband Chuck, and many close friends.
At her request no services are planned at this time. Should friends desire, memorials in Doris' name may be made to Belgrade Meals on Wheels Program.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com