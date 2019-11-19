|
Dorothea Kimm, 93, peacefully went to be with Jesus on November 16, 2019. Dorothea and her twin brother, Sidney, were born to Sam and Anna Dykstra on April 19, 1926 in Anceny, Montana. She attended Heeb School and then graduated from Manhattan Public School.
Dorothea married Harold Kimm on April 19, 1949. She and Harold spent their lives raising their family on a dairy farm near Churchill, Montana. Dorothea was a gentle spirit who loved her family well. Often the smell of homemade rolls, cinnamon rolls, and cookies filled the house.
Dorothea's husband; infant daughter, Ruth and siblings, Edna, Nellie, Gordon, and Sidney preceded her in death. Dorothea's children are Kathleen (Jim), Charles (Vonnie), Norma (George), and Marie (Bob). Dorothea treasured her 10 grandchildren and 22 great- grandchildren. She is survived by brother-in-law, Albert Litle; and sisters-in-law, Ethel Dykstra, Evelyn Kimm, Elinor Vander Ark, and Joanne (Will) Alberda.
Special thanks to the staff of Churchill Retirement Home who cared for Dorothea and loved her. Also, to the residents, whom she counted as special friends. Thanks to Compassus Hospice Care who provided tender care in her last days.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 A.M. Wednesday, Nov. 20th at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. Graveside services will be held at 10 A.M. in Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.
Memorial gifts in Dorothea's name can be made to the Churchill Retirement Home or the Manhattan Christian School Foundation.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019