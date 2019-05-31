Dorothy A. Firth, 96, passed away in her residence at Hillcrest Assisted Living in Bozeman on May 23, 2019. Dorothy was born on September 18, 1922 in Decatur, Illinois to Edward and Florence Mengel.



Dorothy "Dot" grew up in Flint, Michigan, then lived many years in Birmingham, Michigan with her husband, Cyril "Cy" Firth. In their retirement, they moved to Hobe Sound, FL where they lived on the golf course for over 10 wonderful years. In 2012, Dorothy and Cy moved to Bozeman to be closer to their family; Kerry and Ken, David and Patti and their children, and granddaughter Marnie.



Cy and Dot were married for an amazing 74 years prior to his passing in March of 2017.



Dorothy was devoted to her family and was a wonderful mother (and mother-in-law!) and homemaker. She spent many summer days on the golf course, was a formidable bridge player, enjoyed knitting, needlepoint and crossword puzzles. And always found time for shopping!



She is survived by her son, David, and his wife, Patti Firth; son-in-law, Kenneth Olson; sister, Joan Crane; sister-in-law, Corrine Fohrer; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cy; daughters, Kerry Olson and Kris Schueler; sisters, Betty and Mary Jane; and brother, Jay.



A private family service will be held to inter Dorothy's urn with her husband at Sunset Hills Cemetery.



A private family service will be held to inter Dorothy's urn with her husband at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 31, 2019