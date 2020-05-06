Dorothy Loraine (Rash) Chesnut, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 4, 2020. Dorothy was born on February 4, 1927, in Central Park to Hallard and Beth (Phillips) Rash. She graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1945.
When she was a senior, she worked as a switchboard operator, then Montgomery Ward department store. Later she worked for Milam Greenhouse. She married Virgil George Chesnut in Bozeman on April 5, 1946. They were married 53 years. They lived their entire lives in the Gallatin Valley where they raised three children.
She loved to camp, water-ski, hunt, fish, pick berries, square dance, and spend time with family. She had a huge garden and enjoyed many hours picking, canning, and freezing what it gave.
She babysat her grandkids quite often and had a lot of fun nights when they would sleep over. She taught her daughter and granddaughters to knit and crochet. She loved to play games of all kinds. She moved to Bozeman when Virgil passed away. She loved to bake and cook for her family and some of their favorites were chocolate cake with homemade frosting, filled cookies, peach cobbler, chicken and noodles and macaroni and cheese.
She is survived by her brother, Bill Rash (Betty) of Belgrade; daughter, Marcia Schmidt (Ken) of Belgrade; sons, Ron Chesnut and Mike Chesnut (Allison) of Belgrade; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father and sister.
Graveside services will be held Friday, May 8, at 2:00 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Park, on the frontage road between Bozeman and Belgrade.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Bozeman Health Foundation (Memo Line: Hospice) 931 Highland Blvd. Suite 3200, Bozeman 59715 or to Bozeman Prison Ministries, c/o Warren Hiebert, P.O. Box 6281, Bozeman 59771.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 6, 2020.