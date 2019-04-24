Douglas Ray McGuire, 83, passed away in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.



He was born in Belgrade, Montana in 1935 to James Radford McGuire and Tina Roby Meinecke, and was raised there. He graduated from Belgrade High School in 1953 and would go on to study music in Santa Barbara, California. Renowned Baritone Dr. Rudolph Szekely, trained at the Royal Hungarian Franz List Academy, was his mentor.



Doug started working at the age of 12 to help support his family and himself. He was always able to connect with people and was a natural at sales. In his early adult years he worked for companies such as New York Life, and at the end of his career was an automobile salesman for Chrysler; often as the top salesperson. His true passion was music and he would become a professional musician, singer/songwriter, and entertainer for the better part of his life. With his second wife, Sherry, and band Friendship, they recorded two studio albums in Nashville, having songs that charted on Billboard when released. A gifted entertainer and songwriter, Doug brought smiles and even tears, far too many to count.



He will be forever loved, forever missed, and always in our hearts.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his half-brother, Kenneth McGuire. He leaves behind his brother, Martin McGuire; sister, Ellen Rohrich; daughter, Sherri Hebert; sons, James and Kristopher McGuire; four grandchildren, Michelle Woods, Nicole Mask, and Arianna and Rylie McGuire; five great-grandchildren, Brynlee, Haelyn, and Kasyn Woods, and Marcella and Graham Mask; nephews, Douglas, Dan, and Jim McGuire; niece, Lisa Rohrich; and many friends near and far.



A private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary