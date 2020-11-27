1/1
Dr.Dan Hough
1950 - 2020
Dr.Dan Hough,69, formerly from Bozeman, passed away in an instant on November 20,2020, due to complications following a surgery. Dan retired two years ago and reluctantly closed his practice, Helping Hands. He truly loved being a chiropractor and treating his patients. He then moved to Oregon on a whim, with the other love of his life. They settled into a quiet life in Brookings, loving the sunshine and spending days at the beach. He is survived by his partner in adventure, Luanne Olmsted and their new rescue pup, Lolita. There is no service planned. Dan's ashes will be scattered to the wind.

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2020.
