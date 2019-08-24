|
|
E. James "Jim" Porteus, 80, of Bozeman passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born April 23, 1939 in Oneonta, New York to James E. and Fanny Ida (Potter) Porteus. Jim served his country in the United States Army. On January 20, 1968 Jim and Joann welcomed their son, Curt.
Jim was a member of the Eagles and loved attending any antique truck/tractor show that he could. This year he was able to attend the 20th annual Brockway Truck show in Cortland, New York and he had the time of his life. As a profession, Jim was a truck driver and auctioneer. In his younger days he competed in Logger Days in Kalispell, Montana. After retiring, Jim drove truck on the Alaska ice roads for a couple of years. He loved it if the weather was colder than -40 degrees. He also ran Porteus BBQ and Auction beginning in 1989, until later selling the company.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Earl Porteus; and former spouses, Diane Barnhart Porteus and Dutch Porteus.
Survivors include his son, Curt (Alisa) Porteus; grandson, Cassidy (Katie) Porteus; great-grandkids, Zoe, Lexi, Ella and Owen Porteus; step-daughter, Debi Simpson and her sons, Christopher Motichka (his daughters, Paige and Aubrey) and T.J. Motichka; brother, Tom (Lois) Porteus; sister-in-law, June Porteus; and several nieces and nephews.
A party to celebrate Jim's life will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 15 at the Lindley Center, 1102 E. Curtiss St., Bozeman, MT. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brockway Museum and Truck Preservation Association, 4386 US-11, Cortland, NY 13045.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019