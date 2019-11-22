|
|
Earl Jung Peace took his last breath November 18, 2019 in Bozeman, Montana. Born March 4, 1924 in Big Sandy, Montana, Earl spent 95 years working to help people learn to live their lives more successfully. His parents, James William Peace and Della Jung Peace, were good parents. They lived in the Big Sandy area.
After attending a country school near their family farm, Earl attended school in Polson, Montana. He graduated from Polson High School and joined the Navy. He became Sgt 1st Class and was stationed in the Philippines doing air-sea rescue flights during WWII. After the war ended, he continued his education at Montana State College in Bozeman where he joined Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and became the chapter president. Earl graduated in 1949 with a degree in Dairy Science.
Earl became an Extension Agent and worked in Whitehall and Lewistown training for this job while continuing his education. Upon his graduation with his master's degree in Dairy Science, he became an Assistant County Extension Agent in Hamilton, Montana. Later the family moved to Butte, Montana where Earl was employed as a County Extension Agent.
Earl and Janice Mildred Fenske were married on July 14, 1951. Two daughters were born to them: Karen and Linda. Earl and family moved to Bozeman where he filled a dairy specialist position that became available. At that time Earl and Jan became members of First Presbyterian Church and Bozeman became their home for the next 66 years. In retirement, Earl volunteered with Chuck Colson's Prison Fellowship mentoring young men who had been in trouble with the law. He volunteered with various local groups who gave attention to similar young men.
Earl served for 19 years as an advisor to the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He was awarded honors by the 4-H program, International Farm Youth Exchange program, American Red Cross, and Chuck Colson's Justice Fellowship.
Earl loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Janice Peace; daughter, Karen Cheever (husband, Dan); and son-in-law, Jeff Johnson (wife, Joy). Earl was very proud of his grandchildren, Kaye Cheever Zahrowski (husband, Aaron), Tracy Cheever, Zachary Johnson, and Nanda Devi Johnson. His daughter, Linda Johnson, preceded him in death, as well as his siblings, James Peace, Ross Peace, and Irene Peace.
Memorial services will be held Monday, November 25 at 2:30 P.M. at the Aspen Pointe Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bozeman's Salvation Army or Fork & Spoon.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019