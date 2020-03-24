|
Edgar Icenoggle died in Denver, Colorado on March 15, 2020, just shy of his 86th birthday, from complications following a stroke.
Edgar was born on March 26, 1934 to Melvin and Lila (Nichols), in Twin Bridges, Montana. He was the oldest of three boys and lived in the area until he joined the army, where he served at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He attended Montana State College in Bozeman, graduating in 1957 with a degree in Animal Nutrition. While attending, he was part of the MSC rodeo team, competing in bulldogging and for a time led the nation in the event. He served as the horse program chairman for the Little I at MSC, and showed his great Appaloosa mare, Indian Maid. He also competed at the national reining competition with her.
Edgar married Sharon Sylvis on January 14, 1961 in Bozeman, MT. They had two children, Lance and Jodi, who grew up in Miles City, where Edgar was the manager of the Peavey plant. He worked for Peavey feed company, which later sold to ConAgra. He operated a small local feed store in Belgrade for several years before retiring.
While married, Edgar lived in Bozeman, Minnesota, and Miles City, then returned to the Gallatin Valley; Belgrade was his current address at his death.
Edgar loved any activity involving horses, especially reining and cow horse events. Last summer, at the age of 85, he was still competing in reined cow horse shows. He passed his love of horses to his daughter and her three sons. One of Edgar's greatest joys was to watch those boys compete in rodeos, from pee wee through college. Another joy was to watch Lance's boys compete in soccer, from grade school through high school.
At various times in his life, he served as a Boy Scout leader, 4-H leader, belonged to the Miles City Rotary club, was active in the Montana Appaloosa Horse Club, and Rocky Mountain Breeders Association. Edgar had many friends and loved to talk. He could debate any topic, on either side, for as long as someone wished to continue the conversation.
Edgar is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon, of Belgrade; son Lance (Luz) Billings, and his three sons: Cameron, Treve, and Ryne; daughter Jodi, Whitehall, and her three sons: Sylvis, Cyris (Regan) and Garris Robertson; and brothers Bill (Georgia) and Bruce (Polly), plus several nieces and nephews.
Edgar's quick wit and gentle soul will be greatly missed by friends and family.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to to help veterans or abused horses.
The family would like to thank the exceptional medical staff at Denver Swedish Medical Hospital, who provided compassionate care during his stay.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020