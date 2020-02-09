|
Edith Emily Gurley of Manhattan, MT (formerly from Lakewood, NJ) passed away to her Lord on January 2, 2020. Edith was born to Christian and Henrietta Rohrbach on August 28, 1927 in the Bronx, NY. On December 9th, 1950 she married Robert (Bud) Gurley at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakewood, NJ. She enjoyed the many family and friends with church dinners, backyard barbecues, and many holiday gatherings at her home in New Jersey and Montana. After retirement, she and her husband had many fond memories of their trips to Colorado and Montana with their son's families and grandchildren. Especially the trip to Glacier National Park for their 50th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bud Gurley, sons Bob(Janice) Gurley, Bill(Connie) Gurley, sister Janet Price, grandchildren Christian Gurley, Allison(Ryan) Mickelberry, Maggie Gurley, Misee (Scott) Heiken, great grandchildren Blake Mickelberry and Dakota Heiken. A very special thank you to all the staff at Parkhaven Retirement Community for your care for my beloved wife, our Mom, Gramma, and Great Gramma. There will be a service at K & L Mortuary on February 15th at 11:00 am in Three Forks, MT.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020