Edwin L. Kober, 80, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away September 29, 2019. He was born June 21, 1939, to Edward and Dorothy (Figgins) Kober in Bozeman, where he attended Springhill School until the 8th grade. After that he started worked at the Wash Rack, going onward to become a mechanic at Rolfe & Wood until the 70's. He then started a long-lived driving career, which he pursued until he retired at the age of 78, due to his wife Toni's illness. He cared for her until her death in September of 2017.
He married the love of his life Toni on October 12, 1957, they shared 60 years of life together in Bozeman and had two daughters. He loved being a husband, father, (great) grandfather, and a good friend. Ed enjoyed camping, trail riding, hunting, traveling, and time spent with life-long family and friends.
He enjoyed racing in his early years and cherished all the memories he made along the way. He loved driving his 18-wheeler across the country, for 47 years, he drove over 3 million miles in that time. He achieved many awards, one of them being the Montana Drivers Safety Award for driving over 1 million miles with no accidents nationwide.
Ed is proceeded in death by his parents, Ed and Dorothy Kober; his wife, Toni Kober; father and mother-in-law, Herb and Althea Springer; and his brother, Jack Hanks.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Kober VanOrden and Pam Kober Pierce; three grandchildren, Jason VanOrden (Sarah), Nicole Pierce Kegel (Casey), and Cristin Pierce Sorrells (Matt); five great- grandchildren, William and Samuel VanOrden; Kolter Kegel; Delaney and Sylvie Sorrells.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4th at 11 AM at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
Should friends desire, memorials in Ed's name may be made to the Cancer Support Community, 102 South 11th Ave., Bozeman 59715.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019